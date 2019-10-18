<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) on Thursday assured the House of Representatives Committee on Basic Education and Science that it was prepared to meet up the December 2019 deadline to flush out quacks in the profession.

Prof. Josiah Ajiboye, Registrar of the Council, who stated this during the 2020 Budget Defence Session by the committee, stressed that the December 31 deadline issued by Federal Government, to phase out quacks from teaching profession was sacrosanct. It was initiated by House Committee on Basic Education and Services chaired by Julius Ihonvbere.

The Registrar rated Edo State as number one in terms of teachers’ qualification.

He, however, noted that the Council has identified six states with large numbers of unqualified practitioners, adding that a monitoring exercise was scheduled to commence in January 2020 across the states.

Prof. Ajibola expressed optimism that the ongoing repositioning of the teaching profession “will take teaching from normal scheme of service to a new level and will be able to give them their own specialised scheme of service whereby teachers will be motivated and able to enjoy the benefits of their services and ultimately be motivated to do better in the profession.”

While speaking on efforts being made to improve the quality of teachers travelling abroad, he said: “TRCN is a member of African Teaching Regulatory Authorities and also a member of the International Forum of Teaching Regulatory Authorities; these two bodies are the ones that regulate teaching in Africa and globally.