Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has described the establishment of the University of Transportation in Daura as evidence that Executive Order 5 is functioning.

He described Executive Order 5 “as an important instrument that will stimulate self- reliance in our development process”, adding that he is pleased that his ministry is supervising the Order.

In a statement, Onu, said: “On February 2, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 for the Planning and Execution of Projects, Programmes and Contracts with Science, Engineering and Technology Component.

“This marks a revolutionary effort that will help move Nigeria toward developing the necessary local human capital she badly needs to fight poverty, create jobs, strengthen local manpower development, encourage indigenous technology capacity, enhance national self-reliance and thereby significantly restore our national pride.

“It is against this background that the recent ground breaking ceremony of the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that indeed the Executive Order No 5 is working.

“This is better appreciated when we remember that some 60 years ago, the Nigerian rail system was operational as a means of public transportation.

“It is sad that for a very long time, the rail system became inoperative because we lacked the indigenous capacity to even maintain the system.

“It is indeed heartwarming that with Executive Order No. 5, appropriate measures are being put in place to ensure that what happened in the past will not repeat itself in the future so as to ensure that the rail system across the country will be properly managed with indigenous manpower for the good of all.”

“It is clear that many positive changes are taking place in our dear country.

“A bright future beckons at us with the implementation of the Executive Order No. 5.

“We are happy that the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology supervises the implementation of the Order as a conscious effort to help ensure that Nigeria takes her rightful place among nations whose economy are dependent on knowledge and are innovation driven.

It is therefore a welcome development that the choice of this initiative in establishing the University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, shows the Executive Order 5 as an important instrument that will stimulate self- reliance in our development process.”