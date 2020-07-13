



Stakeholders in the transport sector in Kaduna State, on Monday, signed an agreement to comply with the post COVID-19 safety guidelines as the sector resumes full operation after lockdown.

The agreement was reached during a meeting with the Kaduna Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Hafiz Mohammed.

Newsmen report that the stakeholders meeting was on mode of operation in the transportation sector in line with guidelines of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

Newsmen report that agreement was signed by leaders of various transport unions, fleet operators and other stakeholders.

The stakeholders agreed to ensure continuous fumigation and sanitisation of vehicles, parks and terminals at the end of each trip.

They also agreed to provide alcohol based hand sanitizers in all vehicles, and hand washing equipments with detergents at all the entrances and within the parks for use before and after every trip.

The sector commander, who read out the agreement, also said that the stakeholders would ensure maintenance of social distancing by passengers and drivers.

“It was also agreed that transport agencies should provide barricades in their parks and vehicles to allow social distancing and orderliness.





“All vehicles should travel with their windows open in lieu of air conditioners, for proper ventilation to prevent possible transmission of the virus.

“All Parks should have thermometer guns for testing temperature of both drivers and passengers.

“All vehicles returning from a journey should properly be disinfected to curtail the spread of the virus,” he added.

Mohammed said that the transport unions also agreed to provide educative signs and readable reminders pasted around their parks to further enlighten park users on safety tips on COVID-19 pandemic.

He advised them to be more proactive and watchful in the way vehicles are loaded in order to tackle the issue of overloading of passengers.

“Drivers found culpable of breaking the guidelines should be reported to the union they represent for proper punishment and sanctions,” the stakeholders said.

They also agreed that any passenger who refused to be subjected to routine checks, should be prevented from entering the parks.

The sector commander reminded vehicle owners to adhere strictly to the new sitting arrangement introduced to curtail the spread of COVID-19.