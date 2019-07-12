<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police, parliament and judiciary top the list of the most corrupt institutions in Nigeria, according to a survey by Transparency International released, yesterday.

The survey is titled: “Global Corruption Barometer Africa 2019: Citizens Views and Experience on Corruption.” It is the 10th edition.

“It is a major barrier to economic growth, good governance and basic freedoms, such as freedom of speech or citizens’ right to hold governments to account.

“More than this, corruption affects the well-being of individuals, families and communities.

“While it varies extensively across countries and public institutions, corruption harms hundreds of millions of citizens by undermining their chances of a stable, prosperous future.

“This 10th edition shows that the range of corruption challenges that African citizens face is complex and multifaceted, requiring fundamental and systemic changes.”

Transparency International said the Global Corruption Barometer (GCB) is the largest, most detailed public opinion survey of citizen views on corruption and bribery in Africa ”with more than 47,000 citizens surveyed in 35 countries.”

About 69 percent of those who participated in the survey ticked the police as the most corrupt institution, 60 percent went for members of the parliament, 51 per cent went for judges, while 43 per cent chose the executive arm of government.

Others are local government officials (55 percent), government officials (54 percent), non governmental organisations (40 per cent), business executives (44 percent), traditional leaders (35 percent) and religious leaders (20 percent).

“Also, 43 percent think corruption increased in the previous 12 months, 44 per cent of public service users paid a bribe in the previous 12 months, 40 per cent think the government is doing a bad job at tackling corruption while 54 per cent think that ordinary citizens can make a difference in the fight against corruption,” the survey highlighted.