<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A woman was on Sunday morning crushed to death in Lokoja, Kogi by an articulated vehicle conveying tomatoes to the Eastern part of the country.

According to an eyewitness account, the accident happened close to the confluence Beach hotel in Lokoja as an angry mob gathered around and set the trailer on fire after the accident.

The eyewitnesses account said the deceased boarded a tricycle and was believed to have been heading to church when the incident occurred.

The trailer was said to have veered off his lane and rammed into the tricycle which was conveying three passengers.





As at press time, men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are making frantic effort to save the situation but in the meantime, the body of the deceased woman had been moved from the scene of the incident.

Fear seems to have seized other trailer drivers as they park long distance to watch the unfolding event.

They seem afraid that they may also be attacked by an angry mob.

Meanwhile, as the fire rages on, motorists are diverted to one lane on the dual carriage road.

The police have taken a position at the scene to forestall break down of law and order.