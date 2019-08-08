<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra residents in Malaysia have raised the alarm over number of Southeast girls being used in sex trafficking business in that country.

The residents under the umbrella of Anambra State Welfare Association Malaysia (ASWAM) lamented that the situation had become embarrassing and unbearable to them.

Speaking with reporters in Awka, Anambra state, the Chairman of the group, Mr Okwunwanne Mmaduka, said they were not only fighting the menace of sex trafficking but also kidnappings.

He debunked the claims that every Igbo staying in Malaysia was regarded as a kidnapper, adding that most of them were doing genuine businesses and studying at the same time in the place.

Mmaduka, who addressed reporters in company of his colleagues, said they would meet the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe and other monarchs as well as Governor Willie Obiano with stakeholders from the state on how to stop the trend.

He said the group received over 20 complaints each week on the activities of the traffickers, adding that a lot of them had lost their lives in the process as a result.

He also said the group had rescued most of them and sent them back to Nigeria, while some others had been sent to school in Malaysia by the group, noting that the trend was giving Ndigbo bad names.

According to him: “ASWAM is disturbed by the increasing cases of Anambra State women and girls in Malaysia falling victims of sex trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation.

“ASWAM is therefore, employing community based and state wide campaigns to combat the menace of sex trafficking and other of commercial sex exploitation of Anambra women and girls in Malaysia.

“We are taking the campaigns to our families, communities and traditional institutions here in Anambra State.

“We are raising awareness among our young people, parents, government and the public on the dangers therein.”