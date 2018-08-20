The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said no fewer than 52 motorists were arrested for 92 traffic offences on the first day of its Mobile Court Operation.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of FRSC in Anambra, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.

Ajayi said 48 of the accused were found guilty of the offences against them, while five were acquitted.

According to him, tyre violations topped the offenses, while driving without seatbelt, failure to install Speed Limiter and non-possession of drivers’ licence were also recorded.

He said the Mobile Court was part of the activities of the special Sallah patrol which commenced on Aug. 17.

“We had mobile court along Onitsha Owerri corridor where 53 persons were tried for 92 offences, 48 were found guilty and five were acquitted of any wrong doing.

“From the statistics, the dominant offence was tyre violation with 22, driver’s license violation 11 and failure to install speed limiter nine among others.

“Our effort is to sanitise our roads of all infractions and ensure every driver observed the rules of traffic and imbibe the spirit of safe road use,” he told NAN.

Ajayi said the consequences of poorly maintained vehicles and lawless driving were crash, injuries and possibly death, urging motorists to be more safety conscious.

He said there had been increased vehicular movement in the command since the weekend and we also want to use the medium to raise awareness on safety.

“Apart from enforcement, our men have been adequately deployed within the command to ensure that there is free-flow of traffic.

“Anybody who cannot maintain his vehicle should rest, it is better to use commuter vehicles and stay alive than use your poorly maintained vehicle and kill yourself.

“We appeal to motorists to use the roads in accordance with the law,” he said.