The Director, Federal Highways, Southwest, Mr. Funsho Adebiyi, yesterday appealed for patience and understanding of road users and residents along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as massive reconstruction continues on the highway.

Adebiyi, during an inspection of the highway, said there was the need to sensitise motorists on upcoming major diversions on sections between Berger and Kara Bridge, where reconstruction will begin on Monday.

The director, who led a delegation of Federal Ministry of Works and Housing officials as well as traffic regulatory agencies, appealed to road users to comply with diversion and traffic rules.

He said major lanes had been rehabilitated to curb gridlock and construction on the section would begin on September 2.

According to him, major construction works on the highway will be completed latest by December 15.

He appealed to motorists to observe speed limits around the construction zones, obey diversion signs and bear the temporary inconvenience that comes with the construction.

Adebiyi explained that work was ongoing simultaneously on various sections of the highway beyond Lagos to fast-track construction on the important highway.

He said arrangements had been made for adequate towing vehicles with all relevant traffic agencies for speedy clearance of breakdowns, to avert gridlock on the highway.

“Work is starting on September 2 and by December 15, we should be through,” he said.

Mr. Hygenus Omeje, Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) said the Lagos Command was coordinating and working in synergy with other traffic regulatory agencies to ensure free flow of traffic.

Omeje said the section to be worked upon was just about 600 metres and was not enough to cause too much stress for road users.

Mr. Clement Oladele, Ogun State Sector Commander of the FRSC, said security meetings were held concerning the highway to ensure safety of road users during construction.

He warned miscreants to stay away, as the FRSC would not take it easy with criminal elements.