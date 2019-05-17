<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Traditional worshipers have called on the Ekiti State Government to renovate sacred shrines and other related cultural sites in the state.

They also demand release of part of the sacred land in Oke Igeti, Ado Ekiti on which new governors lodge is located and other lands acquired by the state government.

This was part of the requests from traditional religion practitioners during the presentation of certificate of registration by the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture at Cultutal Centre.

Araba of Ado Ekiti, in his remark, said the government should acknowledge and appreciate the role of traditional institutions in enhancement and promotion of culture and tradition.

Welfare Officer, International Council for Ifa Religion (ICIR), Adewale Oso, urged the government to include in its calendar a special day for celebration of traditional festival (Isese day).

While calling for unity and sanity among the traditional worshipers, he said: “We shouldn’t allow pecuniary interest to divide us, we should be live by example and be pure as our religious preaches.”

Presenting the certificate, Director General, Council for Arts and Culture, Wale Ojo Lanre, said Governor Kayode Fayemi would support any group promoting traditional religion and culture.

He said those that are registered are now recognised by the government and would enjoy support from government and warned them not to engage in any form of violence during festival and traditional event.

The groups that got their certificate include International Council for Ifa Religions, Ogun Onire Festival Promotional Forum, and Ijo Olorisa Parapo ati Asa ile Adulawo.