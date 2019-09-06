<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Traditional rulers in Bauchi State have been tasked with the responsibility of reconciling people who are in conflicts in their domains before taking any matter to court in order for peace to prevail in society.

A traditional leader in the state and Ward head of Tirwun Alhaji Muhammad Tirwun gave the charge during a peace summit organized by a community based organization in the state called ‘Vibrant Youths Christians and Muslims Society’ (VYCAMS) as part of the celebration of 100 days in office of the state Governor Bala Mohammed held at the Bauchi State Ministry of Religious and Community Affairs.

Tirwun said traditional rulers should see conflict resolution among their subjects as their number one duty pointing out that if conflicts are not properly handled, they degenerate into crises.

“Most of the religious and ethnic crisis occurring in the Society are being triggered by hoodlums who have no value for lives and property.

As traditional leaders, we should make it our number one priority to foster peaceful coexistence among people with different ethnic groups, religion, and Political affiliations”

“We must pursue peace at all cost because it is only when we sleep with our two eyes closed that we can go about our normal businesses and provide for our families. When there is crisis or chaos, there is no way we can enjoy our rights to freedom of movement, a situation that makes life a living hell for people” He said.

He commended the state Commissioner of Police Habu Sani for the cooperation he has given to traditional leaders in peace-building.

Also speaking, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Religious and Community Affairs represented by a deputy director in the ministry, Yunusa Ado explained that the ministry is saddled with the responsibility of promoting religious tolerance and peaceful coexistence among adherents of different religions and sects in the state.

He commended VYCAMS for organizing the event assuring that the ministry is always ready to collaborate with them and or fund their activities aimed at promoting peace and harmony in the state.

Earlier, chairman of the organization Comrade Daniel Gambo said the group was formed with the objectives of fostering unity among Christian and Muslim youths, reorienting and empowering them.