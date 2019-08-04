<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers has reiterated the important role traditional rulers could play in ensuring peace and sustainable development in the state.

Wike said on Sunday in Port Harcourt during a peace and security conference/reconciliation convened by King Disrael Bob-Manuel, Amayanabo of Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.

Wike, represented by Dr Tammy Danagogo, Secretary to the State Government said that the state would continue to encourage and support peacebuilding efforts by community leaders as government alone could not provide security for the people.

He expressed concern over the absence of major political gladiators during the last election in the peace and security conference that was aimed at achieving reconciliation.

“The discussion of peace and security cannot be complete without the involvement of all, especially the political class in local government areas.

“During the last elections, Akuku-Toru LGA alone had up to 10 governorship aspirants whom I expected to see here with their supporters contributing to the issue of peace, security and development of the local government.

“All persons, politicians, men, women, youths, boys and girls should be part of the peacebuilding process in this community,” he said in a statement by Miss Juliet Masi, Media Officer, in the office of the Secretary to State Government.

According to Wike, security agencies such as the military which played a vital role and increased the tension and crisis in the area during the last election were not also represented.

“If we must x-ray what went wrong in the last election, any discussion that does not highlight the role of the military is cowardly as we must face reality to make progress.

“The conference’s intention to see youths shun cultism, political/election violence, use of illicit drugs, thuggery/rape should as well be extended to the security agents that caused mayhem in the community,” he added.

Wike urged the conference convener and Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel to ensure the involvement of the Council of Chiefs in his domain to put all hands on deck in the establishment of the peace in the council.

Earlier in his presentation entitled, “Strategic Response to Sustainable Peace and Security in Akuku-Toru LGA”, Pastor Christopher Briggs, discussed the immediate causes of violence and criminality in the area and presented recommendations to sustainable peace.

The Chief Superintendent of Police in the local government, Mr Uzota Chidi, advised youths and political leaders to be law-abiding and peace-loving.

Uzota said that even when only a few people cause the crisis, all members of a community would suffer its consequences.

The Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Bob-Manuel, said the peace and security conference was organised to mend the community which was divided along with political differences and chieftaincy disputes.