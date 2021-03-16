



Traditional rulers in Ile-Ire district of Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for approving the construction of bridges in the axis.

The Olu of Owode Ofaro, Oba AbdulRaheem Babatunde, and Onidera of Idera, Oba James Buremoh, in a joint statement on behalf of the communities, commended AbdulRazaq for approving the construction of Awere bridge in Owode Ofaro which collapsed a few years ago.

“We the traditional rulers and the entire people of Ile-Ire ward in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State express our profound gratitude to our God-given Governor, His Excellency AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for approving the construction of the Awere bridge Owode Ofaro which was washed away by an unusual heavy rainfall of 2018,” the monarchs said in the statement.





“This has come on the heel of Your Excellency’s approval and release of funds for the construction of Imu bridge in Idera which also suffered the same fate.”

The statement also commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his proposed rehabilitation of the Owode-Aafin-Ikosin-Idera-Alabe-Oreke road.

“We do immensely appreciate Your Excellency and as a people we will continue to be eternally grateful to you and support you in whatever way possible,” the statement added.