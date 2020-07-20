



Alhaji Jibrin Waziri, Sarkin Gurku in Nasarawa State, has called on district, village heads and other community leaders to expose criminal elements in their domain in the interest of peace and development.

Waziri, a third class traditional ruler made the call on Monday while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Gurku, Karu Local Government Area of the state.

He described traditional rulers as the true leaders of the community, saying, there can be no meaningful development in the community without their inputs.

””When you expose these criminal elements, crimes would be reduced and peace will be sustained in the area and the state at large.





“No society will achieve speedy development without peace and there is the need for all hands to be on deck to tackle insecurity facing some parts of the state,” he said.

Waziri urged parents, clerics and other stakeholders to take responsibility through parental counseling, preaching and prayers to help in addressing all insecurity in and around their respective domains.

He advised people of the area to be security conscious and report suspicious movement of any person or groups to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Waziri also urged the people to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

The monarch called on his subjects and people of the state to support government’s policies and programmes in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.