Representatives of emirate councils in Jigawa, Katsina and Zamfara states and other stakeholders at the review meeting organised by New Incentive (NI) – All Babies Are Equal (ABAE) Initiative held in Kano state have called on the authorities to liaise with traditional rules and other stakeholders especially the red cross for an effective provision of Routine Immunization (RI) services especially at Internally Displaces Person’s (IDPs) camp in Zamfara state.

This was contained in a communique issued and signed by the 36 participating members of the review meeting. It stated that an increase in the demand for RI in the 3 states has been attributed to the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) initiated by NI hence the need for possible expansion of the programme to more Local Government Areas in the 3 states.

The communique further stated that there is a need for the State Primary Health Care Development Agencies (SPHCDAs) and the State Emergency Routine Immunization Centres (SERICC) to continue supporting the CCT programme in the states.

Similarly, the communique also called for positive measures in supporting vaccine step-down training for prompt vaccine usage and wastages.

It further advocate for possible expansion of the programme to mare clinics, settlements and local governments in mid-2020.