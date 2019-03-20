



National Association of Nigerian Traders (NANTS) has said the multiple taxations charged by various tiers of government in Nigeria are disincentive to investment and hinder the nation’s economic growth.

Ken Ukaoha, president of NANTS, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at the training workshop for NANTS leadership on tracking the commitments of political actors to the farmers’ manifesto and traders’ charter of demands.

He also urged the government to provide a “credible and predictable trade policy for the country’s economic growth” as well as address the illegal seizure of goods of traders by the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS).

According to him, “As traders, the grievances relating to illegal seizure of our members’ goods as well as the subject of “overtime cargo” by the Nigeria Custom Service is a subject we must track.

“We must seek to pursue the harmonisation of taxes and charges to end the menace of multiple taxations which are disincentive to economic growth.”

Commenting on the essence of the training workshop organised for the leadership of NANTS, Ukaoha explained that the association developed two critical documents namely the farmers’ manifesto and traders charter of demands.

He noted that these documents have captured the challenges, concerns, interests and priorities of farmers and traders in the country, adding that they are bargaining documents with which the leadership of NANTS negotiated with various political office seekers prior to the 2019 general elections.

The president of NANTS further explained that the documents were presented to politicians and their political parties for endorsement, adding that the farmers and traders voted for these politicians who endorsed the manifesto and charter of demands.

To this end, he revealed the resolve and irrevocable commitment of the Association in tracking the commitments made by politicians with a view to holding them accountable on assumption of office.

He therefore tasked the leaders and members of the Association to brace up for the challenge and work assiduously in monitoring and tracking the performances of the elected representatives at various levels of governance.

“We have therefore gathered this day to be trained and equipped with the capacity to track these commitments so that our efforts and resources committed to this project would not be in vain.

“For the next four years, we shall steadily be monitoring and tracking the performances of our elected representatives at the various levels of governance to ensure that the promises they made with their signatures of endorsement to our documents are kept,” he said.