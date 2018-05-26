The National Association of Nigeria Traders (NANT) has advised its members nationwide to ensure they collect their Permanent Voters Card ahead of 2019 general elections and vote wisely during elections.

Speaking during a chat with journalists at the inauguration of the NANT FCT Women Wing executives in Abuja, recently, president of the association, Ken Ukaoha, said the association has endorsed a manifesto, titled ‘Traders Charter of Demand’ which he said would be the yardstick to deciding who to vote into power in 2019 general elections.

He said: “We have a large programme planned and this operation is heading down to all the nooks and crannies. We are collaborating with INEC to take this to the various states of the federation starting with Abuja.

“The advocacy will get to the streets, the market, and everywhere else. This will be replicated in every corner of this nation. We produced a charter of demand. What will make us vote you as a seeker of public office? These things are enshrined in our manifesto.”

Also, the national leader of the association, Mrs Ruth Agbo, has advised its members not to sell their political rights but vote only credible candidates in 2019 general election.

The programme is tagged “operation show your Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC)’’. Agbo said women should not mortgage the future of their children to peanuts and pinch of salt by selling their votes during the election.

“There has to be a rebirth in the political terrain, some corrupt leaders sponsor crisis in the name of politics. We need to build a new system that values the goodness of our hearts over the depth of our pockets; we need leaders with credibility and content of character. Women traders have the numerical strength to influence the electoral process and determine the all-inclusive participation and good governance,’’ Agbo said.

She advised women not to sell their PVCs due to poverty which would put their destiny under pressure. Agbo said Nigeria had a large population of women, 65 per cent were farmers and traders.

She said women voices should not just be heard but must begin to count. “Our voices should also count. Women shall not continue to sit with bowls in their hands waiting for men to throw the crumbs of policies from their decision-making tables,’’ Agbo said.

Also speaking, Mrs Zainab Omaki, the new FCT leader of the association said she would ensure that the women at the grassroots were carried along. Omaki promised to organise training and workshops for women to update their knowledge.