Traders in Imo State, yesterday, were excited as “TraderMoni”, a Federal Government policy of assisting petty traders in country, berthed in the state.

This happened as hundreds of traders at the Relief Market in the Owerri metropolis filed out to register for the quick cash transfer from the Bank of Industry, managers of the fund .

As early as 9 am, traders at the market, including men and women, had already queued up to be registered for the immediate cash transfer of N10,000 soft loan from the Bank of Industry.

Speaking at the formal lunch of the policy at the Owerri Relief Market, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said that Traders Moni is a deliberate policy of the Federal Government to assist small scale businesses in the country to grow as well as to reduce poverty amongst the people.

Osinbajo also said that the APC-led Federal Government would continue to ensure that the welfare of Nigerians would continue to be its major priority and urged the people to continue to support to efforts of the Federal government to make the country a better place for all.

Meanwhile, some of the traders who spoke with our reporter said that they had earlier heard the announcement on the radio but that they had thought that it was one of those gimmicks of government which never works.