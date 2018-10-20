The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcenment Corps (TRACE) has rolled out a three-months safety measures on four cardinal targets for the ember months.

Mr Seni Ogunyemi, the TRACE Corps Commander, disclosed this in Ota, Ogun.

He said the measures are an OGTV (Ogun Television) daily half-hour campaign, secondary schools children campaign, Church and Mosque Campaign and proper enlightenment of offenders instead of taking punitive measures on them.

Ogunyemi explained that the ideas were reached after serious brainstorming by road stakeholders to ensure the end of the year is safe for all in the state.

He further said a team in the enlightenment department of TRACE has been mandated to engage the society on a half-hour road safety campaign talk, which is going to be a live programme with listeners reactions.

He said this is with the view to helping the road users against flouting traffic laws.

The TRACE boss stated that the next target of enlightenment campaign is to go to the secondary schools to catch children young as obedient citizens of the society.

He said the students would be taught the dangers involved in driving against the traffic, as well as other rules, so that they can easily challenge anybody, be it their parents or drivers who drive them against the traffic laws.

Ogunyemi said that on Fridays, the enlightenment team would be moving to the mosques and to churches on Sundays armed with the same message to enlighten worshippers in their various places of religious worship.

“The offenders apprehended during the period of the campaign would undergo a thorough traffic counselling.

“The programme is not meant to be punitive but corrective, all for the purpose of saving lives in this end of the year.” he said.

Ogunyemi also said that Gov. Ibikunke Amosun of Ogun wanted the state to record a remarkable and drastic reduction in road accident compared to previous years.