Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, has recorded a total number of 14 auto crashes within a space of one week between.

TRACE Director, Traffic Planning, Research & Statistics Commander Ajayi Michael Babatunde told newsmen the incidents involved three private cars, two private buses, four commercial cars, two motorcycles, one commercial bus, one medium truck and two heavy trucks.

He said out of nine emergency calls received by the Corps, a total number of 63 persons were involved in auto crashes, out of which 36 persons (19 males, 17 females) sustained various degrees of injuries, four persons(3 males, 1 female) died while 23 persons were rescued unhurt due to prompt response of the Corps.

According to him, 45.73% of the auto crashes were caused by excessive speed, 22.84% by dangerous driving, 9.80% by bad tyres, 2.45% by driving against traffic and 19.18% by other causes.

The Director said 44 motor vehicles and 25 motorcycles were apprehended for 88 offences. He said, “this report was witnessed by TRACE Corps in areas covered only. Our resolve to reduce deaths and injuries on all roads in Ogun State is being pursued vigorously and relentlessly such that no traffic offender shall go unpunished.

“TRACE Corps Commander/CEO appreciates the unflinching support of the Traffic Whistle Blowers throughout the State for their ever prompt information whenever there is any crash on our roads. TRACE Corps is hereby appealing to the motoring public to obey all traffic rules and remember that the Road is patient but does not forgive,” he added.