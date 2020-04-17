<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The umbrella body of all the town unions in the South East, ASETU, has sent save our soul message to the South East Governors, appealing to them to arrange as soon as possible, the evacuation of all her sons and daughters stranded across different parts of the globe as result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, ASETU has called for the provision of more testing centres in the South East zone, saying the only one in Abakiliki is not enough.

Lamenting the devastating effect of the coronavirus on life and economy of the people, the association of the south east town unions urged wealthy sons and daughters of Ndigbo to henceforth think of investing more in the manufacturing sectors of the economy especially, in the health products sub-sector, among other critical sectors as a lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic.





In a statement by the President General of the association, Chief Emeka Diwe, said that ASETU noted with “dismay that one testing centre for COVID-19 is grossly inadequate for the South-East zone” and appealed to the South-East governors and leaders to work towards getting more COVID-19 testing centres in the zone for easy access to the people” and commended Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state for his effort in bringing the testing centre in the state.“

“The spread of covid-19 in Nigeria and the world has caused a lot of hardship to families in Nigeria. ASETU wishes to appreciate the efforts of the South-East Governments on how they are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.”