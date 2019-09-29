<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Tottenham’s stars are upset with Mauricio Pochettino after the manager spoke about the players having “different agendas”, according to the Sun.

The players also believe that the Argentine would leave if he is handed a chance (h/t Sun). Spurs were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by Colchester on penalties.

Many Tottenham stars are out of contracts at the end of this season and could potentially leave for nothing next summer.

Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen are three of the big names that could leave for free. A source close to the Spurs players told the Sun:

Some Tottenham stars believe that Pochettino could jump ship if given the chance, with Manchester United his preferred option (h/t Sun).

The Argentine only signed a new deal with the club last year and helped us reach the Champions League final.

Pochettino doesn’t like it when things don’t go his way, according to the source, and Eriksen has always been open about leaving the club in the summer (h/t Sun).

Tottenham have to get their season back on track, and stop such stories coming from the locker room. Spurs just need to get their groove back and Pochettino is the man who can get us going again.

There have been some disappointing performances this season, and some of the blame for the results has to fall on the players too.

Spurs face Bayern Munich in the Champions League in midweek, and we need to put up a quality showing against the Bundesliga giants.