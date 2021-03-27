



Total blackout looms in Maiduguri metropolis, Jere Local Government Area and its environs in Borno state following another fresh bombing of two transmission towers along Maiduguri-Damaturu road. Sources have said.

Recalled that on 25th January 2021, suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram planted Improvised Explosive Devices and brought down two Transmission towers near Jakana village along the same route, which took the DisCo staff almost 7 weeks to repair and restore backlight last Wednesday with heavy jubilations by residents.

A very reliable DisCo staff who is not authorized to talk to the press on the sad development confirmed the second wave of destruction and bombing of the transmission lines, as Maiduguri residents witnessed a total breakdown of light at about 6 am on Saturday.

He said; ” It is unfortunate that all the capital and human resources wasted in the restoration of power to Maiduguri and its environs have been in vein as we discovered that insurgents have destroyed another transmission towers along Maiduguri- Damaturu road.

“It took us seven weeks to restore power back last Wednesday, and now we are back to square one”.





Another unconfirmed security/official report obtained by newsmen said; ”Good day Sir, At about 5:55 am of Saturday, 27th March 2021, The Celebrated return of Power to Maiduguri and its environs abruptly came to a halt because our investigation revealed that the Power transmission line along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road was once again been attacked by suspected Book Haram Terrorists (BHT).

“The exact location, as well as the extent and nature of the damage, is yet to be ascertained as Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Engineers are yet to get security escort to go round the locations.

“You may recall our previous submission of 24th march 2021 on the return of Electricity Power to Maiduguri. ACTION RECOMMENDATIONS/TAKEN: While we continue to patrol the vulnerable areas within the State Capital, There’s a need to look into the need for a special Squad considering the nature of the Terrain where these Power Installations are.

“Use of technology especially drones in these areas are paramount. Also, The wide reportage and celebrations that welcomed the return of the light on 24th march 2021 might have provoked this attack.

“Although we cannot stop the populates from expressing their joy, There’s need to put security measures in place next time to mitigate this kind of attack”