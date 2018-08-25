Following a heavy rainfall for four days, flood has cut off the road linking Minna with Bida in Niger state.

The affected portion of the road is at Daku Sabon Gida village, 16 kilometres to Bida.

As a result of this, the Federal Road Safety Corps has declared the road impassable for heavy duty vehicles including trailers and tankers.

A statement by the state Command of the Corps signed by its Public Education Officer/PRO Raji Habibu Egigogo advised motorists to take alternative routes for their safety.

The statement reads:

“Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Niger State Command wishes to inform the Motoring Public that a bridge at Daku Sabon Gida Village along Minna – Bida Road about 16KM to Bida has collapsed

“As such, the road is presently not motorable for heavy duty trucks, trailers and tankers

“In view of the above, Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger State Command is advising the motoring public to ply the following alternative route to avoid traffic hold-up and ensure free flow of vehicular movement

“i. Vehicles coming from Abuja to follow Lambata – Lapai – Agaie – Bida enroute Mokwa -Jebba road.

ii. Vehicles coming from Bida are to follow Agaie-Lapai enroute Minna or Lambata as the case may be.

iii. While vehicles taking off from Minna to South West are advised to follow Paiko – Lapai -Agaie -Bida enroute Mokwa.

“Federal Road Safety Corps, Niger State Command will On Saturday 25/8/18 by 05:30am ensure diversion of all categories of Vehicles and complete closure of Minna – Bida and Bida – Minna road to ensure quick repairs of the bridge by the Niger State Ministry of Works which is presently on-going

“On this note, the Command is appealing to the general public to be patient and adhere strictly to the alternative roads provided and always abide by the traffic rules and regulations.”