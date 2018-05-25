The Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse, has expressed optimism that `Operation Whirl Stroke’ recently launched by the military, would end the security challenge in Benue.

Ayatse gave the assurance on Friday in Makurdi, when he led the Benue Council of Traditional Rulers on a sympathy visit to Abagena Internally Displaced Persons camp to present relief materials to the Displaced Persons in Makurdi and Guma Local Government Areas of the state.

He noted that military operatives have started engaging and neutralising the armed herdsmen, expressing hope that in no distant time the attacks would be nipped in the bud to pave way for their safe return to their homes.

The paramount ruler commended the Federal Government for deploying the troops to tackle insecurity in the state.

He said: “Do not live in scattered settlements, but live in cluster settlements to avoid a repeat of the incessant and easy attacks by the enemy.

“If you live in clusters when trouble comes your way, you can shout or scream and your kinsmen will hear you immediately and come to your aid.

“Always watch your back to prevent the armed herdsmen from launching attacks on you nonsensically without provocation.’’

He promised to liaise with the state governor and the paramount ruler of Nasarawa state so that his subjects, who are indigenes of the state, would live in peace without molestation and harassment.

Also speaking, the First Class Chief of Makurdi/Guma, Chief Moses Anagende, corroborated the Tor Tiv, that individuals should jettison scatter settlements and embrace cluster settlements for their overall good.

Commenting, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, Emmanuel Shior, lamented that the state opened eight camps for the IDPs who were numbering 175,070 as at the last registration, which was done in the first week of March.

Shior said the number was more than that because some people were yet to be captured and some were living with their loved ones.

He said that it was in that light that the agency was planning to carry out electronic data capturing, to capture all the Displaced Persons and have their exact number in the state.

The traditional council presented 260 bags of 50kg of rice and N260, 000 as a donation for the upkeep of the IDPs.