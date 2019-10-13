<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Paramount ruler of the Tiv nation, His Royal Majesty (HRM), the Begha U Tiv, Prof. James Ortese Iorlumun Ayatse, Tor Tiv V, at the weekend, expressed his displeasure over the continued killing of Tiv people in Taraba state.

Tor Tiv stated this during his meeting with Tiv residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, while interacting with them on the way forward for Tiv nation.

Prof. Ayatse who also harped on the need for unity among Tiv people stressed that it is the only thing that would take the Tiv nation to the promised land.

According to him, “My emergence as Tor Tiv was an act of God, to bring unity to Tiv nation and also to bring them back to God the creator, who will lead them into prosperity.”

Tor Tiv who expressed displeasure over the killing of indigenous Tiv people in Taraba said; “It is born out of the fear of dominance.”

He said; “Tiv people are facing a lot of problems, especially in Taraba state where they are being killed by Jukun ethnic group. They are being driven out of their ancestral homes in a well organized onslaught against them by the Jukuns.”

“This is politically motivated and is borne out of the fear of dominance by Tiv people. Tiv people are indigenes of Taraba state, why should they leave? And where should they leave for? It is not possible. I call on Tiv sons and daughters to remain united and committed to the cause of Tiv nation”, he said.

Tor Tiv also used the occasion to introduce Ayatutu Ka Se Foundation, an initiative of the Tiv Traditional Council to bring development, social reorientation and women empowerment in Tiv nation.

Dignitaries at the occasion include the former Controller General of Prisons, Barr. Abraham Akpe, the Traditional Ruler of Tiv people in Abuja, Chief Joseph Aneh, the Protem Chairman, Mdzough U Tiv, Abuja, Major General Emmanuel Nienge retired, Dr. Emmanuel Gemade, immediate past Secretary of NCPC, Dr. Tor Uja, Tar Agoh and many others.