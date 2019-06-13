<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information on Wednesday, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for renaming the National Stadium, Abuja, after the late MKO Abiola saying it is a befitting monument given Abiola’s achievement as the pillar of sports in Nigeria.

Momoh also berated former President Olusegun Obasanjo whom, he said, was begged to name the stadium after Abiola when it was built in 2003 but he refused.

He said, “I congratulate Nigerians and all of us who have always believed that Abiola was entitled to be remembered and renaming the National Stadium, Abuja, after him as Moshood Abiola National Stadium is a befitting monument to his memory. The stadium was built during the tenure of Obasanjo in 2003.

“There was appeal by Nigerians to Obasanjo to name the stadium after MKO Abiola, but he refused to do it for reasons best known to him.

“Jonathan on his part had an opportunity to name a monument after Abiola and he did by changing the name of the University of Lagos (UNILAG). By doing this, he was localising the status of Abiola and in a way, ethnicising it. UNILAG is located in the South-West which is populated by the Yoruba which is Abiola’s tribe.”

“So, it was inevitable that renaming UNILAG after Abiola will be interpreted as portraying Abiola as an ethnic champion, when as a matter of fact, Abiola won a national or presidential election in which all Nigerians voted. He even defeated Bashir Tofa his opponent in his polling booth,” he said.

He said he was not aware whether Ibrahim Babangida, former Head of State, has apologised to Nigerians for annulling the June 12 presidential election that was adjudged to be won by the late MKO Abiola.

Speaking in a chat with newsmen, Momoh, however, said as head of government at the time, Babangida has accepted responsibility for the annulment even though it was done without his knowledge.

Momoh, who is one of the national leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for immortalising Abiola, something he said former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan could not do.

“No! I don’t know whether he has apologised or not apologised but the fact is that it was the heavy duty pressure from people who said Abiola becoming President would be over their dead body just like some people said Buhari’s swearing in would be over their dead body and I understand that they are still breathing now that Buhari has been sworn-in.”

“Anyway, it is neither here nor there but the fact of the matter is that nobody immortalised Abiola until the person they thought could not do it did it and that is Buhari. Though Buhari recognising June 12 as our own Democracy Day is worthwhile, he even did more by renaming the National Stadium Abuja as Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

“I am very happy with that type of recognition because Abiola, during his lifetime was known as the pillar of sports in Nigeria. So, it is very befitting recognition,” he said.