Prince Tony Momoh, a former Minister of Information on Saturday said Punch newspaper did nothing wrong by referring to President Muhammadu Buhari as a Major General.

According to him, there is nothing wrong in that appellation as President Buhari worked hard and earned it as a retired officer of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking with newsmen, Momoh, one of the National leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) however said anyone who describes the President in uncomplimentary or derogatory terms may be dealt with.

“There is nothing wrong in addressing the President as Major-General as long as they dont commit an offence doing so. If they commit any offence, then the government will deal with them”.

“They can call him anything they like but if what they call him is derogatory then they bear the consequences. It is not only PUNCH. Anyone who refers to the President in derogatory termd will face the music”.

“But I don’t think referring to him as Major-General is derogatory because he earned that title. So, I don’t think they have done anything wrong by referring to him as a Major General,” he said.