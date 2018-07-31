Former Chairman, Board of Trustees of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, has x-rayed the current happenings the country and came to a conclusion that he will not celebrate his 85th birthday with pomp because Nigeria has in recent times witnessed many losses, bloodshed and apprehensions.

The former Minister of Works also said with his current state of mind, with the unfortunate recent losses that befell his family in quick succession and the condition of his health, it then became imperative to put off the celebration of his birthday.

Anenih will be 85 years old on Saturday, August 4, 2018.

In a statement he personally issued yesterday and released in Abuja ahead of the occasion, Anenih said much as he desired to celebrate the milestone, he was unable to do so because the bloodshed in the country.

He said: “There is no doubt that attaining a milestone of 85 years on earth is a privilege enjoyed by a few; and, it is, therefore, an occasion worth celebrating with loved ones and friends.”