Ace Nollywood actress and humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, has donated food items and other relief materials, including money to inmates during a goodwill visit to Suleja Prisons in Niger State.

The actress told the News Agency of Nigeria on the sideline that the gesture on Tuesday was an initiative of the Tonto Dike Foundation, geared towards identifying with the inmates in celebrating the 2018 Democracy Day.

According to her, the Foundation, which is her humanitarian initiative, empowers and provides succour to the less privileged and vulnerable Nigerians.

She said: “In line with our vision, I have come here to let the inmates know that we are not giving up on them, and that they have a bright future ahead outside of this place.

“Whatever happens, they are still Nigerians, and needed to know that today is our Democracy day, and being made happy.

“They still have a lot to contribute to the society irrespective of their present circumstances.”

The items handed over to the prison authority on behalf of the inmates by the foundation include bags of rice, detergents and other food items, as well as physical cash of N300,000.

Tonto Dike also paid for the release of an inmate who has remained in detention because he was unable to provide the said bail term.

Besides, on request by the inmates, she promised to provide Television set and a decoder and ceiling fans for the Christian’s hall of worship in the prison, as well as sewing machines for the inmates.

The foundation also donated dozens of sanitary pads to the female inmates for proper menstrual health management.

Volunteer medical and public health experts of the Tonto Dikeh Foundation had interactive sessions with them, where they were given opportunities to ask questions on female health.

The female inmates were thought how to use pads and dispose them, wash their body, and handle menstrual pains.

Baba Ibrahim, Deputy Controller of the Suleja Prison, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, commended Tonto Dikeh and her foundation for the benevolence.

He, however urged other Nigerians of goodwill and NGOs to emulate the kind gesture to complement government’s effort in taking care of prisoners.

He said: “The welfare of prisoners is of paramount importance to government, and every effort by organisations and kind hearted individuals will assist greatly in achieving that aim.”