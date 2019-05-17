<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Brazen actress, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed why she described her estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill, as a 40-second man.

Dikeh was responding to a fan who lampooned her for using Churchill’s alleged sexual disorder to publicly shame him.

She confessed that she made her ex-husband’s inabilities public because he was the first to accuse her of being on hard drugs.

You may recall Dikeh’s recent interview with Daddy Freeze of Cool FM, where she claimed the father of her son suffers from premature ejaculation and only lasts for 40 seconds.

The claim has since generated a lot of controversies with her followers taking diverse stands.

In a post she shared on Instagram, Tonto warned that what happened to her could happen to anyone and advised that others should learn from her situation.

She wrote, “So, a man f**king man say I’m on drugs and I can’t use his sexual disease against him? For me, I will drag your life from hell and back until I’m ok!! We all can’t be the same, you know.”