



In commemoration of World Oral Health Day, Ogun State Health Commissioner, Dr Tomi Coker, has advised avoidance of tobacco and reduction in intake of alcohol for good oral health.

Coker, while addressing a press conference to commemorate the day also called on residents to visit dentists regularly for a check-up and professional cleaning to prevent any problem and early detection of likely issues.

He also added that balanced diet and limited suger consumption are part of the protocol for good oral health.

She also revealed that Ogun State Government has established a Directorate of Dental Services.

Coker said that the newly created Directorate, which is headed by Dr. Yinka Elemide, will oversee the activities of dental services in the state in line with the vision of the state government.





She disclosed that nearly 3.5million people globally are affected by oral health diseases, pointing out that poor oral health hinders daily activities and interactions with family and friends.

Describing the mouth as the window to the body, Coker said that if proper hygiene is not adhered to, it might give rise to tooth decay and gum disease, adding that poor oral health has been linked with a number of general health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, stroke, diabetes, premature birth, lung disease and pneumonia, among others.

The Commissioner, however, emphasized the need to invest in oral health by brushing teeth twice daily with flouride toothpaste, replacing the toothbrush every three months and daily flossing to remove plague.

“The journey to good oral health starts from infancy by developing lifelong habits. Oral health goes beyond keeping the teeth and gum healthy. It extends to impacting the social life of every individual,” she said.