The members and union of the Tomatoes Dealers Unoin in Onitsha Tomatoes market has called on Stakeholders and Anambra State Government to immediately intervene and save them from untold tormenting and agony of extortion by some people in Onitsha using government’s name to perform their ugly act .

Making this appeal while narrating their ordeal to the newsmen yesterday in the market at Onitsha, the chairman of markets Mr John Nwodo Ifeanyi noted that some money being paid by them pushed the union to collect one thousand naira per a basket of tomatoes or pepper.

He listed the money being paid as follows, the Seed Dealer Market Unoin collect #1.5million per a month which they paid #9 million every six months.,peppers market owned by private individual collect #1million and they paid (#6million)six million naira to the man plus ,six private rooms built by the man they paid #360,000 every Six months.

“Then A man called EMPERO collected (#720,000) seven hundred and twenty thousand naira on behalf of ASMATA every six months. HAULAGE and PRODUCE toll collectors along head bridge market collects #16,000 per a trailer loads of tomatoes or peppers. ASWAMA #20,000 every week, we paid IGR #40,000 to state government every week, recently 0ne million naira former lyrics being paid to Okwudili Ezenwankwo every week was removed.”.

He expressed sad that this ugly situation has affected and becoming unbearably to them as this extortion and other minors continued.

The chairman Hausa section of tomatoe market, Alhaji Dogo lamented that their people who came to Onitsha newly and not familiar with the PRODICE and HAULAGE collectors had suffered untold hardship as their goods totally damaged sometimes as the produce /haulage toll collectors would ceased their vehicles key or removed their motor battery for the whole day and beat them up.

According to him, after this payments the Hausas find it difficult to fuel their motor while going back to the Northern States of the country and decry the multiple taxation on them and called on Anambra government to wade into the matter

He said they passed other states freely but immediately when they enter Anambra State particularly in Onitsha from the mouth of Bridge Head Onitsha they would start spending money without receipt .

He recalled that all these places they paid 18 millions of naira and 12 million naira previously belongings to Onitsha Military Canton ment Onitsha before some part was carved to Seed Dealers Association who is their landlord and appealed to state government to come to their rescue and save them from untold hardship.

The Secretary of Hausa section and also the Chairman of taskforce of the markets Mallam Bala also lamented on ill treatment been mated on them and called on the State government and stakeholders to and save their soul from this painful situation.