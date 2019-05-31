<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old petty trader has committed suicide after losing the N7,000 she realised from her trade.

Kaivi Kayode, the Togolese woman, was said to have gulped a bottle of insecticide known as Sniper at her 4, Jaz Street home, Aiyetoro in Ijanikin, a Lagos suburb, on Sunday.

Kaivi, it was gathered, had lamented the loss of the money she made on Saturday around 12pm, only for her body to be found inside the room where she locked herself up.

It was learnt that the deceased’s 15-year-old sister, Favour, was the first person to see her body and she raised the alarm.

A source said the deceased was bitter over the loss of the money because she was in debt and intended to pay off so that she could get new stock.

“It was her younger sister who shouted. She later went to the police station to report.

“I heard that the woman killed herself because the N7,000 she made from hawking on Saturday was stolen.

“She went inside and locked the door. When her younger sister did not see her after about one hour, she went to check on her. She discovered that the door was locked from inside.

“She knocked, but her sister did not answer. So she forced the door open and saw Kaivi on the ground lifeless. An empty bottle of Sniper was beside her. She screamed and people came to the scene,” the source further said.

A man identified as Seun Adedutan also allegedly committed suicide after consuming two bottles of Snipper insecticide at his Surulere home.

A journalist, Sam Anokam, who described Adedutan as his friend and secondary school classmate, said the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Mourning the death of his friend who left behind his wife and two children, Anokam wondered what could have made Adedutan to kill himself, given that he was a devout Christian.

Police spokesman Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP), confirmed the incident involving the Togolese, but said there was no report at any division about the alleged suicide committed by Adedutan.

“That of Ijanikin was reported and detectives visited the scene, took photographs before the body was removed and deposited at the Badagry mortuary for autopsy.

“I have called all the divisions in Surulere and there is no record of the alleged suicide committed by Adedutan. We don’t have the record, so we are not aware. I can only say that maybe, the family did not report the incident at a police station.

“People are advised to report such cases to aid the police keep proper record and investigate where there is need for investigation,” Elkana said.