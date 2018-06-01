To mark the 2018 World No Tobacco Day, activists have asked the Federal Government to establish a Tobacco Control Fund, as part efforts to rid the country of the dangerous substance.

On Thursday, civil society and student groups rallied in major streets of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) asking government to enforce the ban on smoking in public places, among a host of provisions of the National Tobacco Control Act signed into law in 2015.

Establishment of a Tobacco Control Fund is contained in Part III of the Act.

Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN), Cedars Foundation, Gatefield, UNIABUJA Smoke-free Club and other youth groups graced the rally in Abuja, convened by the Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA).

Before the march kicked off, Malau Toma of the health ministry explained that the exercise was to sensitise the public on the dangers of tobacco and solicit their support for the NTC Act.

He also explained that the theme of the 2018 WNTD, which was ‘Tobacco and Heart Disease’, made it imperative to also make the public realise the dangers in second-hand smoke that the World Health Organisation (WHO) blamed for 600,000 deaths annually.

At the Garki Ultra-Modern market where the activists addressed the public in the three major Nigerian languages, Akinbode Oluwafemi of ERA/FoEN listed breast cancer as one of the ailments that smokers and non-smokers could be susceptible to.

Chibuike Nwayirinnaya of the NTCA also spoke in Igbo explaining that tobacco was the gateway to other substances abused by the youths such as cannabis, heroine, marijuana and in Nigeria, tramadol, among others.

At a press briefing subsequently, Hilda Ochefu of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) and Oluseun Esan of NTCA emphasised the role of government in ensuring that non-smokers were not exposed to tobacco harms.

To properly implement the NTC Act, Oluwafemi stressed, government must establish the Tobacco Control Fund and commence enforcement of the nine provisions of the Act announced in 2017 by Prof. Isaac Adewole, the Minister of Health.

The provisions announced by the minister include ban on smoking in public places, restriction on underage access and ban of sale in single sticks, among others.