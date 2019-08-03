<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Transition Monitoring Group on Saturday faulted the ban on protests by the police saying the right to protest has been settled by the Court.

The chairperson of TMG, Dr. Abiola Akiyode Afolabi, told newsmen that the Inspector-General of Police should be ready for more protests.

According to her, protests would not stop so long as the current regime continues to subvert the wishes of the people, abuse the rule of law and violate human rights of the people.

She said, “Nigerians have rights to peaceful assembly and this has been established by our courts long before now, it’s not the same thing as a treasonable felony, the IGP statement is unwarranted.

“The IGP should be ready for more protests as long as the current regime continues to subvert the wishes of the people, abuse the rule of law and violate human rights of the people.”