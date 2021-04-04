



The Chairperson of Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), Dr Abiola Afolabi-Akiyode, has commiserated with the family of Yinka Odumakin, the late spokesperson of pan-Yoruba group Afenifere, who died on Saturday of COVID-19 complications, describing him as activist who championed good governance.

Afolabi-Akyode, in a statement, prayed for God to grant him eternal rest.

TMG received the death of Comrade Yinka Odumakin with rude shock and as a colossal loss too much to bear for the entire nation.

‘Comrade Odumakin was a relentless fighter, activist of repute and public intellectual whose penchant for a just and fair Nigeria knew no bound.

‘He spoke tenaciously for the rights of Nigerians, particularly his people in the south-west geopolitical zone.





‘Late Odumakin amongst other things was a frontliner on the call for fiscal federalism and political restructuring of the country as a panacea to some of the the socio-economic misery that is bedeviling Nigeria in recent time.

‘He had consistently engaged the polity in the last two decades pushing for sustainable reforms that will bring lasting solutions to Nigerian many crisis.

‘Late Odumakin will be sorely missed by all, especially the progressives for his pragmatic style of politics and contributions to debates on contemporary national issues in Nigeria. His indelible legacy as an activist will remain in our hearts for a long time.

‘Once again, we sympathize with his wife, Dr Joe Okey Odumakin, his son, associates and the entire civil/human rights community in Nigeria.

‘May his soul find eternal repose as we pray God to grant the family that he left behind the great fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,’ she said.