<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Tiv Youth Council and a civil society organisation, Guardians of Democracy and Development, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to help end the communal clashes between the Tiv and Jukun tribes in Taraba State.

The groups said the recent upsurge in violence and communal wars between the two tribes called for a deep concern and investigation of the financiers, promoters and perpetrators alike.

President, Tiv Youth Council, Mike Msuaan and Convener, Guardians of Democracy and Development, Solomon Adodo, stated these in a joint statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adodo, who addressed reporters in Abuja, described the recent killings allegedly carried out by Jukun militia at the Federal University, Wukari as “one too many that demands decisive action.”

He said: “The recent upsurge in violence and communal wars in Taraba State calls for deep concern and investigation of the financiers, promoters and perpetrators alike. The case of the cold hearted killings carried out by Jukuns militia at the Federal University Wukari is one too many and that demands decisive action.

“The masses of the Jukun and Tiv communities in Taraba State are very willing to embrace peace and live in harmony for growth and development to thrive.”

He accused politicians of fueling insecurity across the nation in a bid to destabilise government.