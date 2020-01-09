<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Tiv Area Traditional Council has invited the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, to appear before it over his alleged uncomplimentary and derogatory remarks against the person and office of the Tor Tiv, Professor James Ayatse.

The invitation was contained in a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting in Gboko signed by Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iyortyer and the Secretary, Mr. Shinyi Tyozua.

In the communique, the Tiv Area Traditional Council resolved that the Minister be summoned in writing to come and explain the weighty allegations against the Tor Tiv, the custodian of the Tiv tradition.

“On the issue of the uncomplimentary and derogatory remarks against the Tor Tiv, the meeting noted the weighty nature of the allegation. It was therefore resolved that the Honourable Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who is a Tiv son, should be urgently formally invited in writing to appear before the Council and defend himself on the allegation.”

Tiv Area Traditional Council in the same communique, cautioned Tiv sons and daughters and their allies, especially those involved in politics to desist from acts capable of generating tension, bad blood, acrimony and hatred within the polity for peace to reign in the land.

It will be recalled that recently, Senator Akume was alleged to have described the Tor Tiv as “King of Politics” at an event in Gboko, a statement which was widely condemned by Tiv sons and daughters.