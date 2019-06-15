<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Lagos have arrested one Peter Thomas, the chairman of Tiv community in Idasho town, Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state, for allegedly leading thugs to attack some residents with machetes.

Two men identified as Azeez Lawal and David Friday, and a woman, Funmilayo Olanipekun, were reportedly injured by the hoodlums.

It was learnt that trouble started in the community when Lawal stopped a Tiv man from defecating at a corner around his shop.

The man was said to have put up resistance which led to a fight between him and Lawal, who was with some of his friends.

It was gathered that after they were separated, the Tiv man reported the incident to Thomas, who allegedly led thugs to attack Lawal and his friends with machetes.

The four injured persons were rushed to Ibeju-Lekki General Hospital and a private hospital in the neighbourhood.

A source in the community told our correspondent that the case was reported to the police at the Akodo division, adding that the Tiv leader had been arrested.

He said, “The incident happened on Monday, May 27, 2019 when Lawal and his friends were chatting close to his shop. A Tiv man wanted to defecate around his shop. Lawal cautioned the man, but he was not willing to take heed.

“They started arguing with each other and a fight ensued. They were separated and the matter was settled. Some minutes later, the Tiv chairman in the community and his kinsmen started going after Yoruba people with machetes. They injured Lawal and three other persons. The Tiv chairman has been arrested by the police. His accomplices are still at large.”

A resident, who only identified himself as Akindele, said the matter would have degenerated into a crisis but for the intervention of a Yoruba chief in Idasho town, the head of Hausa community in the neighbourhood and the police.

“The Tiv chairman led thugs to attack people around 10pm on that day. Many people were shocked because the matter between his kinsman and Lawal, who is Yoruba, had been settled,” he added.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Bala Elkana, who confirmed the incident, said the command had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

He said the police had received a distress call from one Chief Giwa, a leader in the community, adding that peace had been restored to the area.

Elkana said, “One Chief Giwa reported to the police that there was a fracas at Idasho town and that some hoodlums were attacking people with machetes. A police team was mobilised to the scene to restore peace.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that a Tiv man, who was prevented from defecating where one Azeez Lawal and others sat down, went to one Peter Thomas, the acclaimed chairman of Tiv community in Idasho town, after the matter had been resolved.

“The chairman and some suspected thugs went on the rampage and inflicted injuries on Lawal and some residents, who sustained varying degrees of injury. The victims were taken to hospitals and the said Peter Thomas was arrested. Efforts are ongoing to arrest his accomplices.”

The PPRO said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba, for further investigation.