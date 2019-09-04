<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Presidency has said that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will participate in Wednesday’s Benue and Taraba States stakeholders’ meeting aimed at addressing the lingering Tiv/Jukun crisis.

The meeting between the representatives of the two states has been called to resolve the unabated Tiv/Jukun crisis, which of recent, has claimed the lives of innocent persons and property.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, said the OSGF would be attending the meeting, slated for September 4 at the Shehu Musa Yar’adua Centre, Abuja, as a stakeholder and guarantor.

According to the presidential aide, in addition to the two state governors, the meeting is expected to be attended by their traditional, religious and political leaders, as well as other stakeholders.

He said the OSGF participation in the meeting would give full assurance of the federal government backing toward the implementation of resolutions arising from the meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on August 30 appealed to Governors of Benue and Taraba States as well as traditional and political leaders to urgently de-escalate the crisis between the Tiv and Jukun ethnic groups.