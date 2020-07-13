



Following the persistent and lingering crisis between the Tiv and Jukun in parts of Taraba State, Governor Darius Ishaku on Monday constituted a seven-man commission of inquiry to examine the issues surrounding the crisis and proffer lasting solutions.

The Commission chaired by Justice Kumai Bayang Ka’ahs has Justice Emmanuel Garba, Justice Ambrose Mammadi, Danjuma Rindam, Rotgak Gofwen, Istifanus Zabadi as members and Hamidu Audu as the secretary.

According to the text of reference, Governor Ishaku charged the commission to work and submit its report within 90 days.

Some terms of reference of the inquiry, according to the statement include “to examine the remote and immediate causes of the crisis between the Tiv and people living in communities of Wukari, Takum, Donga, Ibi, Ussa, Gassol and Bali local government areas or any other part of or in any other location within Taraba state from 1991 to date.

‘To examine and identify cases of banditry, kidnapping and other vices related to or arising from within the border communities and their relationship with the crisis, if any.





‘To identify basic issues and causes of prolonged and perennial crisis between these communities and advice on the strategies for securing lasting peace.

‘To identify individuals or groups that might have contributed or instigated the crisis and recommend appropriate sanction where necessary.

‘To examine the roles states and local governments and other institutions and or extant instruments played to abate or facilitate the crisis and recommend appropriate measures to be taken by the government to forestall future occurrence of the disturbances.

‘To assess the efficacy of the existing security arrangement in communities within Taraba state and advice on improvement where necessary” among others.

The crisis in southern Taraba State between the Tiv and Jukun that started in Wukari last year April has persisted and recently escalated to other parts of the state such as Takum, Donga, Bali and others, leading to the death of several hundreds.