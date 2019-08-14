<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Taraba State Youth Forum for Good Governance and Accountability (TSYFGGA) has urged Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba to suspend all traditional rulers whose communities are engulfed in communal crisis in the state.

Mr. Mohammed Kwanti, President of the group gave the advice on Tuesday while briefing newsmen in Jalingo.

Kwanti said that such decisive actions would serve as deterrence to every traditional council that is adamant over conflicts within its domain.

He said that the role of traditional council in maintenance of peace and security was more crucial and Paramount in every locality.

Kwanti also advised the government to interact and give matching order to youth leaders of those communities affected by the crisis as another measure in resolving the lingering crisis in those areas.

He also suggested quick resolution of the conflict to avoid further escalation to other parts of the state.

According to him, the crisis has led to the closure of the Federal university Wukari.

The leader noted that the situation has lead to shot down of both primary and secondary education in the southern part of the state, affected socio-economic fortunes of the zone in particular and the state in general.

He also advised the state House of Assembly to rise to the occasion and perform its duties to meet the expectations of the people.

Kwanti challenged the legislature to live up to its expectations and avoid turning off the entire institution to a ‘one-man show’.

“We members of the Taraba State Youths Forum for Good Governance and Accountability are worried over the lingering communal crisis that engulfed the southern part of the state in the last four months.

“The crisis has led to the closure of schools markets and even Federal University located in Wukari.

“This posed a serious threat to the future of our youths as the situation adversely affects the socioeconomic well being of the people.

“And if the conflict is not resolved, it has the tendencies of escalating to other parts of the state.

“We are advising his Excellency Gov Darius Ishaku to take serious measures to end the devastating situation.

“We suggest that the government should suspend all traditional rulers whose communities are involved in the crisis as a mark of deterrence to others who refused to be proactive in matters of peace and security.

“We also suggest that the state government should give matching order to youth leaders within those crisis-affected communities to resolve conflict or face sanctions.

“Such decisive actions will go along way in calming nerves ensuring that peace and normalcy returned to those areas.

“We also urge the legislative arm of the state to rise to the occasion and perform its constitutional role for the survival of our dear state.

“The house is composed of men of integrity and experienced, therefore they should work towards attaining the yearning and expectations of the people who voted them into the assembly’, Kwanti added.