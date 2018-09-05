The leadership of Tiv Development Association (TIDA), Nasarawa State, have explained that the tireless efforts of Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in resolving the farmers/herdsmen crisis has yielded fruitful result as all the Tiv displaced farmers have returned back to their villages.

Special Adviser to the governor on public works, Engr. Moses Utondo, stated this, on Tuesday, in Lafia, during a press conference.

According to him, “The Tiv people have gone back to their various homes and are carrying out their normal farm activities without any hindrance , this is possible due to the tireless efforts of the state governor ” he said

He thanked the governor for making it possible for all the Tiv farmers to successfully returned back to their various homes.

On the recent defection of about 5000 All Progressives Congress (APC) Tiv members to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. Utondo, said at no time did the said defectors were members of the party, noting that the entire Tiv people are solidly behind the senatorial bid of the outgoing Governor Al-Makura.

He accused Sen. Adokwe of sponsoring the stoning of Governor Al-Makura in Obi Local Government Area sometime ago.