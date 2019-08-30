<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Tiv Cultural and Social Association, on Friday, condemned the killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. David Tanko, in Taraba State and called for investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement released in Jalingo and signed by the association’s president, Goodman Dahida, the group said the killing of the priest was most unfortunate, uncalled-for and condemnable by all people of good will.

While condoling the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, Most Rev. Dr. Charles Hammawa, the entire Catholic family and the immediate family of late Rev. Fr. David Tanko, the group called on security agencies to deploy intelligence to unmask those behind his death.

“We condemn this dastardly act in its entirety and call on security agencies to deploy all their intelligence to unmask those behind this evil act.

“God commanded us in the Holy Bible in the Book of 1 Chronicles 16: 22 saying; ‘Touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm’. No matter the grievances of the killers of Rev. Fr. Tanko, they have gone too far. This is one death too many.

“This is a period of sober reflection for us in Taraba and all people of good conscience. We must use this period to think out the possible way to tackle this growing insecurity in our land,” the statement read.

The Tiv group prayed for the repose of the soul of Rev. Fr. Tanko and appealed to the public to avoid stereotyping any group and pre-emptying the outcome of investigation, saying that doing so, will narrow the scope of investigation.

The statement also called on the people of Taraba especially those in the area where the incident happened to support security agencies to do their work professionally to bring the killers to justice.

Rev. Fr. Tanko was reportedly killed between Kasuan Haske and Tor-Tsee village on his way to his station at Amadu from Takum on Wednesday.