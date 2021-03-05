



The Tiv Forum in the National Assembly Abuja has condemned the brutal killing of Chief Dr Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of Senator Gabriel Suswam.

The Forum kicked against the gruesome killing of Dr Suswam on Friday, after an emergency meeting in Abuja.

“The Forum has condemned in totality, the brutal killings across the country, especially this one that Dr Suswam has killed in his house in Anyiin Logo local Government of Benue State. Tiv Forum is further aggrieved, that the killing is not only brutal but barbaric.





“The Forum, therefore calls on the Benue State government, to aggressively bring the perpetrators to book, so that they face the long arm of the law. The group also consoles the people of Benue in general, Logo local Government council in particular and the entire Suswam family for the irreplaceable loss. The group also offers prayers for the repose of the deceased”.

In a press statement signed by the Chairman of the Association Mr Elijah Vanger, the group called on “Nigerian youths to embrace and dialogue for peace to come back to our communities. He further said that where there is no peace and unity, development cannot take place.

The group also “called on the Federal government to step up security machinery to end all forms of criminality in the country”.