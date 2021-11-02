Tinder launches second edition of Swipe Night

Popular dating platform Tinder on Monday announced that it will launch the second edition of its popular interactive video series Swipe Night.

Using this interactive series, Tinder attempts to court fans of short-form platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

Now, when users of the dating site where you swipe left or right on profile pages to signal interest will now be able to simultaneously watch as a murder mystery unfolds. They can now make choices that affect the direction of the tale, even becoming a suspect along the way.

People who participate in the series on Sunday will then be paired alongside other players to debate likely suspects and analyze clues as they solve the case.

“Swipe Night was our first big experiment to see if members wanted to do something more than Swipe, and the answer was resoundingly ‘yes,’” said Tinder vice president of product Kyle Miller.

“The evolution of Swipe Night, and experiences more broadly on Tinder, allow members to have a fun, low-pressure way to break the ice,” he noted.

Tinder’s first version of Swipe Night had an apocalyptic theme which attracted 20 million Tinder members which logged a 26% increase in finding matches compared to a typical Sunday evening, according to the platform.

Tinder seeks to appeal particularly to a generation of people aged 25 or younger with a proven appetite for connections and conversations around online content, Miller revealed in his statement.

Young internet videos prefer short-form videos on platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. These platforms are proven hits with younger audiences. Tinder, owned by Match Group, is a leader in the online dating market, where it faces competition from established services such as Bumble and Hinge as well as newcomers such as video dating app Snack.