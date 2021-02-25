



A political activist, Comrade Timi Frank, has called on the new executive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, to make the positive overhaul and transformation of the agency his cardinal goals.

Frank in a statement in Abuja on Thursday congratulated Bawa on his confirmation for appointment by the Senate even as he pleaded with Bawa, who is 40 years-old not to disappoint the youths.

The former deputy national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lauded Bawa for acknowledging the fact that his appointment was a hope raiser for youths in governance.

“As a youth, you cannot afford to fail in this noble assignment. You can only succeed if you stay focused and work in the national interest,” the Bayelsa-born political activist said.

He said it was time for the anti-graft body to conscientiously and faithfully discharge its constitutional responsibilities of checkmating corruption towards enhancing national development.

“The primary mandate of the EFCC is to curtail corruption both in public and private spaces. This ideal must not be lost on you as its chief executive officer.

“The EFCC should work for Nigeria and Nigerians, not a few privileged persons in position of authority. Fight corruption everywhere and not in selected places or persons.

“We look forward to an EFCC that would work to enthrone probity, transparency and accountability in all facet of our national life.

“We want an EFCC that will not single out members of one political party or ethnic group for investigation and prosecution or persecution.

“Anybody suspected to have abused his office by helping himself from the public purse should be investigated and prosecuted irrespective of his political leaning, ethnicity or creed.

“We want an EFCC that would be accountable and transparent in its dealings as an agency while fighting to ensure accountability and probity in public service and private sector.





“We want an EFCC that would be disciplined, apolitical and that operates within the ambits of the laws of the land.

“As a youth, your success or failure would either motivate or demotivate Nigerian youths estimated at 64 million by the National Bureau of Statistics in its 2012 National Youth Baseline Survey report.

“Work in such a manner that Nigerians, especially the youths, will say ‘we are proud of EFCC under Bawa!’

“Let your assumption of office mark the end of impunity, utter disregard for the rule of law and abuse of the fundamental human rights of citizens by operatives of the Commission.

“Learn from the successes and failures of your predecessors in office. Eight years is not forever!

“Let your tenure herald a blaze of glory and not hailstones of condemnation for the agency. Your address during your confirmation hearing shows that have all it takes to succeed and Nigerian youths are looking forward to the positive transformation of the agency under your leadership.

“Don’t be swayed by accolades or dazed by condemnations because uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. Restore the lost glory of the Commission by changing its present negative narratives to positive.

“Know that the agency is greater than individual operatives. Operatives will come and go but the EFCC will remain. Work for the agency. Work for the country. Work for posterity,” Frank declared.

He assured the EFCC chief of the preparedness of Nigerian youths to partner with him to succeed in the anti-corruption war.

“Be rest assured that the youths are willing to support you to succeed in the fight against corruption and I urge to give them the opportunity to do so.

“However, the youths will not also fail to criticise your action or inaction that may deviate or offend their high hopes and enthusiasm of having one of theirs in that crucial position,” Frank added.