A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank has called on the Federal Bureau of Investigation and INTERPOL to prevail on the anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria to clampdown on politicians he described as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ currently in the present administration.

The activist who was reacting to a long list of young internet fraudsters recently released by the FBI, commended the FBI and other international security agencies for their onslaught against fraudsters in the country.

According to him, the ‘Yahoo politicians’ in Nigeria had been responsible for the breeding of internet fraudsters known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo boys’ in the country.

Frank in a statement in Abuja cited a situation where a governor, minister or any other government appointee who was nowhere financially before they get into public office suddenly become stupendously affluent after their tenure in that office.

He said that if the Economic and Financial Crime Commission and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other-Related Offences Commission continue to shield ‘Yahoo politicians’, both in government and out of government, it would be difficult to discourage the prevalence of internet frauds being perpetrated by some young Nigerians.

He said, “Corruption is gradually becoming a criteria to get appointment, especially under the current administration.

“The ‘Yahoo politicians’ are the role models of these ‘Yahoo Yahoo Boys.’ Those presently in government are not immune. They have turned Nigeria to the capital of poverty in the world.

“The ‘Yahoo’ appointees and governors will throw elaborate parties and dinners once they assume public office because they see it as an opportunity to loot the treasury.”