Popular singer, Timi Dakolo, Sunday raised the alarm over attempt to abduct his wife by armed men in their house in Lagos.

This is coming on the heels of the invitation by the police requesting Dakolo, and his wife, Busola, a photographer, for questioning over allegation of rape.

In a press briefing in Lagos Sunday, Dakolo said that since his wife decided to seek justice over the rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, their lives have been under threat.

He, however, pointed out that his lawyer had been director to respond to the invitation of the police.

In his words: “As a father and a protector of my home; I have decided to come out and speak publicly against this harassment, bully and maliciousness that we have received as law abiding citizens of Nigeria just because my wife decided to speak her truth and I believe her and stand by her.”

“I will never leave her side and I will do my best to protect her. The good people of Nigeria who have shown us so much love deserve to know what is happening.”

Dakolo continues: “On behalf of my family; I would like to share a few highlights especially about the attempt yesterday to abduct my wife or probably me if I was down-stair because the people that came to our house were carry guns.”

“Nobody comes to drop letter with a vehicle that has tinted glasses and have men with guns that are trailing a car. When they followed my wife into the compound, someone said my Oga wants to see you in the bus. She said no, I don’t know your Oga, who are you?”

“And they now said that they wanted to give us a letter. I have already seen the bus earlier, the bus had been parked on the street for a long time but I did not suspect anything, It did not cross my mind. As she came back from the road and was about to enter the compound, the bus followed her and blocked my gate. It is a sign that this people have been trialing and following her all the while.”

“If she had not insisted that no I don’t know you, I cannot follow you, we now said Oga what do you want. You don’t just come into peoples’ compound and said you just came to drop letter with an armed man. It is not possible.” he stressed.