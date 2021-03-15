



The Dhariqa Tijjaniyya, an Islamic sect, has denied appointing former Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, as its leader in Nigeria.

Sheikh Mahi Nyass, the Grand World Leader (Caliphatul Arrm) of Dhariqa Tijjaniyya disclosed this when he spoke with newsmen on Monday in Sokoto.

Nyasa, also the son and Vicegerent (Calipha) of Shehu Ibrahim Nyass, the reformer of Dhariqa said that the appointment of the sect’s leader in Nigeria must be subjected to scrutiny and nomination from scholars in Nigeria and Senegal.

“Such decisions have to be discussed at different fora, agreement must be reached before the announcement.

“After nomination, a letter of credence endorsed by group of scholars, duly signed and stamped by grand world leader (Caliphatul Arrm) must be presented to the person appointed,” Nyass said.

He said that Sanusi has not presented himself or indicated interest for the seat and that the authorities had yet to put in place modalities for such appointment.





“Unity of followers is paramount and I enjoin adherents of the sect to dedicate themselves in true worship, foster increased brotherhood and love among them, ” he said.

Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru-Bauchi, son of popular Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usama-Bauchi, described the news on the appointment of Sanusi as fake news.

“The Dhariqa Tijjaniyya is base on knowledge and scholarship rooted in extant adherence to stipulated guidelines and obedience to Allah and those in charge of Dhariqa affairs.

“The junior brother of Grand Leader, Sheikh Makey Nyass was quoted out of context in the report, what he said was that Sanusi has been following the gootsteps of his late grand father, Muhammadu Sanusi I.

“Nyass only tried to compare the life experiences Sanusi and that of his late grand father after being deposed from throne,” he said.

Newsmen report that the sect celebrated the annual birthday of its reformer, Shehu Ibrahim Nyass in Sokoto from March 11 to March 13.

Part of the event included prayers led by Majma’u Ahbab Rasul Li Shehu Nyass and other scholars.